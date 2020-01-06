Predators' Yakov Trenin: Sends helper Sunday
Trenin recorded an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.
Trenin has been a solid contributor on the fourth line in eight appearances this season. He's up to four points, a plus-5 rating and 16 hits. Trenin has played in the last two games due Matt Duchene sitting out with an illness. The former would likely exit the lineup when the latter is ready to return.
