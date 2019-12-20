Predators' Yakov Trenin: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Predators returned Trenin to AHL Milwaukee on Friday.
Trenin played pretty well during his two-week stay with the big club, notching two points while posting a plus-3 rating in five games. The 22-year-old winger will return to a prominent role with Milwaukee, where he's racked up 14 goals and 26 points in 19 games this year.
