Play

The Predators assigned Trenin to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old got his first taste of NHL action Saturday, dishing out just one hit in 12:35 of ice time in the game. Trenin will head back to the minors, where he racked up 33 points in 74 games with the Admirals last campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories