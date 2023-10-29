Trenin was held pointless for the eighth straight game in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Maple Leafs.
This should not come as a surpise to fantasy owners. With just 24 points in each of his past two seasons, Trenin typically disappears for long stretches without cracking the scoresheet. He's currently skating in a bottom-six role on the Preds' third line alongside Colton Sissons and Cole Smith where opportunities to contribute offensively are not very plentiful.
