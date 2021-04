Trenin scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Trenin scored the seventh unanswered goal for the Predators at 15:55 of the third period. The Russian forward has a career-high seven points in 30 outings this year, surpassing his output from 21 games last season. In 2020-21, he's added 39 shots on net, 61 hits and 12 PIM with a plus-3 rating in a fourth-line role.