Trenin scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime defeat to the Senators.

Trenin extended Nashville's lead to 3-0 in the final minute of the first period, deflecting a Dante Fabbro shot past Mads Sogaard. The goal is Trenin's first in 16 games -- he had just one assist in that span. Overall, the 27-year-old winger is up to eight goals and 11 points through 47 games. While Trenin may not be a consistent scoring option, he adds a physical element to Nashville's middle-six, racking up 110 hits this season.