Trenin scored a goal, doled out six hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.

Trenin put the Predators ahead 2-1 in the second period with his second goal in the last three games. The fourth-liner is up to eight points, 41 shots on net, 68 hits and 14 PIM through 32 appearances. He's not likely to keep up a high-scoring pace, but he could help in deep formats for his physicality.