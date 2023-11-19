Trenin scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

After failing to find the scoresheet at all in the first 14 games of the season, Trenin doubled up by opening the scoring midway through the first period before picking up a helper on Cole Smith's empty-netter with 12 seconds left in the third. Trenin has produced 24 points in each of the last two seasons, but he saw top-six minutes at even strength Saturday and has a little bit of offensive pedigree -- he was a second-round pick back in 2015, and the 26-year-old collected 20 goals and 35 points over 32 games in his last action for AHL Milwaukee in 2019-20. If Trenin gets an opportunity with better-quality linemates, he could surprise.