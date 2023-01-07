Trenin scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Both points came in the first period as the Predators grabbed a 2-1 lead. It's Treinen's first multi-point performance since Oct. 20, but despite a lack of power-play time or a top-six role, the 25-year-old has been surprisingly productive lately with three goals and five points over the last six games.