Predators' Yannick Weber: Absent for Game 2
Weber (upper body) won't play Sunday against Winnipeg for Game 2, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
It's still unclear whether Weber isn't ready to return or simply is serving as the seventh defensemen for the playoffs, as he originally began taking line rushes April 18. Matt Irwin and Alexei Emelin will continue to man the third pairing while the Swiss native remains in the press box, and his next chance to return will be Tuesday for Game 3 against Winnipeg.
