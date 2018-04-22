Predators' Yannick Weber: Absent Sunday
Weber (upper body) isn't in the lineup for Game 6 against Colorado, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Weber's been questionable to return for essentially every game in the first round, and it seems he's either still just not quite ready to go, or head coach Peter Laviolette is showing preference to Alexei Emelin and Matt Irwin over Weber. Nonetheless, the Swiss native has been practicing and took line rushes, and a return in a potential Game 7 or Nashville's first game in the second round is still a possibility.
More News
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Sitting out Game 5•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Out again Wednesday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Could be back Wednesday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Not in action Monday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Forecast to sit out Game 2•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...