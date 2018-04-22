Predators' Yannick Weber: Absent Sunday

Weber (upper body) isn't in the lineup for Game 6 against Colorado, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Weber's been questionable to return for essentially every game in the first round, and it seems he's either still just not quite ready to go, or head coach Peter Laviolette is showing preference to Alexei Emelin and Matt Irwin over Weber. Nonetheless, the Swiss native has been practicing and took line rushes, and a return in a potential Game 7 or Nashville's first game in the second round is still a possibility.