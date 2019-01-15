Predators' Yannick Weber: Activated off IR

The Predators activated Weber (undisclosed) off injured reserve Tuesday.

Weber has missed Nashville's last 10 games due to an undisclosed injury, but he'll finally make his return to the lineup Tuesday, skating with Dan Hamhuis on the Predators' bottom pairing against the Capitals. The veteran's return will bolster his team's blue-line depth, but it will almost certainly go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's only totaled 12 points in 84 appearances over the past two campaigns.