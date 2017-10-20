Predators' Yannick Weber: Activated off IR
The Predators activated Weber (upper body) off injured reserve Friday.
Weber has missed Nashville's last three games due to an upper-body injury, but he returned to practice Friday, and presumably could return to the lineup as soon as Saturday against New York now that he's no longer on IR. Weber's a solid bottom-pairing defender, but his lack of offensive upside keeps him off the fantasy radar in most formats.
