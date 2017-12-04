Predators' Yannick Weber: Back in action Monday

Weber (lower body) will return to the lineup against the Bruins on Monday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Weber will suit up following a 10-game absence due to his lower-body malady. The defenseman has notched a pair of helpers in his previous four outings prior to getting hurt after starting out the season with an eight-game pointless streak. Even when in the lineup, the Switzerland native is averaging a mere 11:14 of ice time, which will limit his opportunities to get on the scoresheet.