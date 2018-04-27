Predators' Yannick Weber: Back in lineup Friday

Weber (upper body) will return for Game 1 against the Jets on Friday, Kristopher Martel of Fox Sports Tennessee reports.

Weber sat out the entire first series, but he'll be back on the blue line with Alexei Emelin. The 29-year-old played in 47 games during the regular season and notched just five points, and he had one assist in 22 postseason games last campaign.

