Predators' Yannick Weber: Considered day-to-day

Weber (upper body) is listed as day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against the Blackhawks.

Weber's day-to-day tag is a positive outcome all things considered, as it appeared as though his outlook could be much worse following the brutal hit to the head he took from Dallas' Martin Hanzal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars. The Predators' should release another update on the 29-year-old blueliner's status prior to puck drop Saturday evening.