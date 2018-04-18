Predators' Yannick Weber: Could be back Wednesday

Weber (upper body) fully participated in Tuesday's practice and is in position for a possible return for Wednesday's Game 4 against Colorado, Thomas Willis of the team's official site reports.

The Swiss blueliner has already missed the first three games of the series, which Nashville leads 2-1, as well as the final eight games of the regular season. With just two goals, three assists, and just 12:03 of time on ice per game over 47 contests this campaign, Weber is a third-pairing defenseman who doesn't offer much from a fantasy standpoint.