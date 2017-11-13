Predators' Yannick Weber: Dealing with lower-body injury

Weber has been declared "out right now" by head coach Pete Laviolette with a lower-body injury.

Weber has not missed a game yet with this injury, although he was limited to 8:08 of ice time in Saturday's game against the Penguins. This certainly makes it sound like Weber will miss Tuesday's game with the Capitals.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories