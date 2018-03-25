Predators' Yannick Weber: Doesn't return to bench

Weber did not come out for the start of the second period, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Weber left the game during the first period after a hard hit from Marcus Foligno and apparently won't be returning. The defender sat out the previous two outings as a healthy scratch -- a role he has found himself relegated to for much of the season. The 29-year-old was unlikely to stay in the lineup heading into the playoffs, as Alexei Emelin figures to slot back onto the blue line.

