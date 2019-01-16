Predators' Yannick Weber: Earns plus-2 rating
Weber -- who was playing for the first time in 10 games due to an undisclosed injury -- recorded a plus-2 rating and one hit in 14:29 of ice time against Washington on Tuesday.
Despite his stint on the sidelines, Weber is on pace to crack the 10-point mark for the first time since the 2-14-15 campaign when he was with Vancouver. Considering the Swiss blueliner has managed to break the 20-point threshold just once in his career, he is unlikely to offer significant fantasy value the rest of the way.
