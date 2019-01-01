Predators' Yannick Weber: Effectively ruled out Tuesday
Weber (undisclosed) was on the ice with two of his injured teammates Tuesday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports. However, the defenseman remains on injured reserve and isn't in the projected lineup for the evening's home game versus the Flyers.
Weber appears to be making progress, but in the absence of specific details about what's been bothering him, it's difficult to know how close he is to a return. In a way, it's good that he doesn't have much fanfare in the fantasy realm -- one less player to worry about when it comes to tracking injuries.
