Predators' Yannick Weber: Eyeing return for Game 4
Weber (upper body) could return Thursday night versus the Jets for Game 4 of the conference semifinals, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
With the Predators down 2-1 in the series, Predators coach Peter Laviolette might take the chance of activating Weber even though the defenseman hasn't played since March 24. Vingan noted that Alexei Emelin stayed on the ice for extra work Thursday morning, so he'll be the one to tag out in favor of Weber if the latter does, in fact, suit up for the road contest. Still, Weber isn't a viable fantasy option as the owner of five points through 47 games during the regular season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...