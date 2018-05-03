Predators' Yannick Weber: Eyeing return for Game 4

Weber (upper body) could return Thursday night versus the Jets for Game 4 of the conference semifinals, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

With the Predators down 2-1 in the series, Predators coach Peter Laviolette might take the chance of activating Weber even though the defenseman hasn't played since March 24. Vingan noted that Alexei Emelin stayed on the ice for extra work Thursday morning, so he'll be the one to tag out in favor of Weber if the latter does, in fact, suit up for the road contest. Still, Weber isn't a viable fantasy option as the owner of five points through 47 games during the regular season.