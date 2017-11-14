Predators' Yannick Weber: Facing 2-4 week absence

Weber (lower body) was placed on injured reserve with a return timetable of 2-to-4 weeks Tuesday.

There's obviously no good time for a player to sustain an injury, but this is particularly unfortunate for Weber since he had stormed into November with a two-game point streak and a plus-3 rating over the last four contests. Expect to see a lot more of Anthony Bietto and Matt Irwin on the third defensive pair.