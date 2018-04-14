Predators' Yannick Weber: Forecast to sit out Game 2

Weber (upper body) is in line to sit out Game 2 against the Avalanche, the Predators' official site reports.

Weber doesn't play a major role on the back end even when healthy, and the blueliner -- who has sat out each of the last nine games -- could continue to sit even if healthy. His presence at practice again Friday puts him in a good position to return as soon as Game 3, but the Predators could have little incentive to change the lineup if they continue to roll.