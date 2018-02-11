Predators' Yannick Weber: Generating little offense on third pairing

Weber, frequently a healthy scratch this season, played his sixth consecutive game Saturday against the Canadiens. He did not factor into the scoring but fired five shots on goal in 11:12 of ice time.

With just three points in 32 games this season, Weber should obviously not be on anyone's fantasy radar. He has been in and out of the Preds' lineup with regularity this season, competing with Matt Irwin and Anthony Bitetto for a spot on the third defensive pairing opposite Alexei Emelin. Weber appears to have the upper hand right now in that regard, but we don't expect that to continue indefinitely.