Predators' Yannick Weber: Gets on ice
Weber (lower body) was able to skate with his teammates Tuesday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
The level of rigor in Weber's skating session is unclear, but it's nonetheless a step in the right direction. Back on Nov. 14, the Swiss defenseman was given a 2-4 week timetable for his return, and he's approaching the earlier end of the ETA. Either way, Weber's only cleared 20 points in one season (2014-15) of his career, making his status rather unimportant for fantasy owners.
