Predators' Yannick Weber: Injured during Thursday's contest
Weber left Thursday's game against the Stars in the first period after sustaining an undisclosed injury, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
The 29-year-old blueliner suffered the injury when he took a high hit from Dallas' Martin Hanzal while skating through the neutral zone. Hanzal received a five-minute major for interference, and Weber was ultimately unable to return to the contest. Per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site, coach Peter Laviolette wasn't able to provide an update on Weber's status following Thursday's game, so at this point the severity of his ailment is unknown. Nashville should release an update on Weber's status ahead of Saturday night's meeting with the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Signs on for another year in Music City•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Ready to return Thursday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Back on ice Monday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Sitting out again Tuesday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Takes ice for morning skate•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Projected to miss Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...