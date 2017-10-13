Predators' Yannick Weber: Injured during Thursday's contest

Weber left Thursday's game against the Stars in the first period after sustaining an undisclosed injury, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

The 29-year-old blueliner suffered the injury when he took a high hit from Dallas' Martin Hanzal while skating through the neutral zone. Hanzal received a five-minute major for interference, and Weber was ultimately unable to return to the contest. Per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site, coach Peter Laviolette wasn't able to provide an update on Weber's status following Thursday's game, so at this point the severity of his ailment is unknown. Nashville should release an update on Weber's status ahead of Saturday night's meeting with the Blackhawks.