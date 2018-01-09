Predators' Yannick Weber: Inks extension Tuesday

Weber signed a two-year contract extension with the Predators worth $650,000 in 2018-19 and $700,000 in 2019-20.

The signing of Weber, as well as that of Matt Irwin and Anthony Bitetto, shores up the foundation of the Nashville defense for at least the next season or two and is a nice low-risk series of moves. The Swiss national won't do much for you in terms of fantasy production, but he's definitely a mainstay with the Preds.