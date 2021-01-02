Weber will attend the Predators' camp on a professional tryout offer, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Weber drew into 41 games with Nashville last season, picking up three points while averaging just 14:01 of ice time per contest. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 32-year-old vet earn a two-way deal with the Predators due to his wealth of experience and familiarity with the club, but he'd likely have to settle for a spot on the team's taxi squad.