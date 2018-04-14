Predators' Yannick Weber: Late scratch Saturday
Weber (upper body) took warmups ahead of Game 2 against the Avalanche on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. However, he isn't expected to play.
The versatile defenseman was on the ice for pregame, but he wasn't listed in the projected lineup. Either way, the fantasy impact is minimal with Weber since he only produced five points over 47 regular-season games.
More News
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Forecast to sit out Game 2•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Slated to sit out Game 1•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Sitting out again Sunday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Not ready to return•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Sidelined with upper-body malady•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Limited by upper-body injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...