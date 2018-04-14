Predators' Yannick Weber: Late scratch Saturday

Weber (upper body) took warmups ahead of Game 2 against the Avalanche on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. However, he isn't expected to play.

The versatile defenseman was on the ice for pregame, but he wasn't listed in the projected lineup. Either way, the fantasy impact is minimal with Weber since he only produced five points over 47 regular-season games.

