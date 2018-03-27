Predators' Yannick Weber: Limited by upper-body injury
Weber (undisclosed) is day-to-day with his upper-body injury, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Raise your hand if you're counting on this blueliner in fantasy contests ... didn't think so. Weber's only produced five points over 47 games, but the Predators probably admire his versatility since he can be deployed at forward if necessary. It's rather discouraging that he has the nebulous day-to-day label affixed to his name knowing that the Predators have a date scheduled with the visiting Wild on Tuesday night. Weber's official status might not be known until pregame warmups, as he's reportedly taken the a.m. session off for "maintenance."
