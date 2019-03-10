Predators' Yannick Weber: Limited in return
Weber (upper body) skated 8:48 in a 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.
The ice time was 3:25 less than his season average entering the contest. The Predators are known for using their third pairing sparingly, but this was the fourth-lowest amount Weber has skated in 54 appearances this year.
