Predators' Yannick Weber: Limited in return

Weber (upper body) skated 8:48 in a 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

The ice time was 3:25 less than his season average entering the contest. The Predators are known for using their third pairing sparingly, but this was the fourth-lowest amount Weber has skated in 54 appearances this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories