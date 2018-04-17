Predators' Yannick Weber: Not in action Monday
Weber (upper body) wasn't on the ice for pregame warm-ups and won't be in the lineup Monday for Game 3 versus Colorado, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
Since Weber has now been skating and participating in practice, his absence from warm-ups comes as a surprise, but he still has a chance of returning for Game 4 on Wednesday. Nonetheless, the 29-year-old hasn't had much of an impact offensively with Nashville this season, just logging a goal and an assist during his last 25 games.
