Predators' Yannick Weber: Not in lineup Friday

Contrary to a previous report, Weber (upper body) won't play Game 1 on Friday against the Jets, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Weber may still be battling this upper-body injury, but it was also common to make him a healthy scratch during the regular season. The 29-year-old had an unappealing Corsi For of 46.3 percent through 47 games, and he hasn't suited up since March 24.

