Predators' Yannick Weber: Not ready to return
Weber (upper body) isn't in the lineup versus Buffalo on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
After participating in the optional morning skate, Weber seemed probable to return, but he's not ready to man the blue line. Prior to the Swiss native's injury he'd played in 20 of the last 25 games, and although he's just averaging 11:43 of ice time, the consistent playing time is encouraging for when he comes back, and his next chance to take the ice is Sunday against Tampa Bay.
