Predators' Yannick Weber: Nursing injury
Weber has an upper-body injury and won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Wild, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Weber is an occasional healthy scratch anyway and he zero points over the last 10 games. The 30-year-old's absence will allow Matt Donovan to suit up with the Predators for the second time this season.
