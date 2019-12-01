Predators' Yannick Weber: Offense non-existent

Weber skated in his second consecutive game Saturday against the Panthers following a six-game stint as a healthy scratch. He skated just 11:46 with one hit and two shots on goal.

Still looking for his first point of the season, the last time the 31-year-old blueliner cracked double digits in points was five seasons ago (2014-15) while with the Canucks. In short, he doesn't score enough -- or even play enough -- to warrant any real fantasy consideration.