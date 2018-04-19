Predators' Yannick Weber: Out again Wednesday

Weber (upper body) will sit out Wednesday's game against the Avalanche, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Speculation arose earlier on game day that Weber could return after he took line rushes during practice, but it appears he will take another night off as he continues to recover from an upper-body issue. The Preds will roll with the same pairings as a result, while Weber will take aim at a potential Game 5 return.