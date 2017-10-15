Predators' Yannick Weber: Out Saturday
Weber (upper body) will sit out Saturday's game in Chicago, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
Weber was considered a game-time decision heading into the contest, and will have veteran Matt Irwin replace him in the lineup. The Swiss blueliner's next opportunity to return to game action will be Tuesday against Colorado.
