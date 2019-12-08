Predators' Yannick Weber: Picks up first point of 2019-20

Weber recorded an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Weber skated under 10 minutes for the third time this season. The little-used blueliner has produced just the single assist, 12 hits, nine blocked shots and 11 shots on goal through 16 games this season. He hasn't topped 10 points since 2014-15 -- feel free to avoid the 31-year-old in fantasy.