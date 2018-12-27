Predators' Yannick Weber: Placed on injured reserve
Weber (undisclosed) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.
In order to activated P.K. Subban (upper body), the club needed to make room on the 23-man roster, hence the placement of Weber on IR. Even if the Preds used a retroactive designation, the 30-year-old Weber won't be eligible to be play until Monday's clash with the Capitals. Once cleared to return, the Swiss international will have to break his way into the lineup over Matt Irwin or Dan Hamhuis and could find himself watching from the press box more often than note.
