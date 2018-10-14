Predators' Yannick Weber: Playing lots, scoring little

Weber was held off the scoresheet for the fifth straight game Saturday against the Islanders.

The good news is, Weber has played in every game so far, averaging roughly 13 minutes of ice time on the Preds' third defensive pairing. The bad news -- well, see above. Furthermore, Weber doesn't screen particularly well in any peripheral stat categories, either -- he doesn't hit, block shots, take penalties, or even play the penalty kill all that much. Needless to say, there's not much to like here from a fantasy perspective.