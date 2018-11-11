Predators' Yannick Weber: Pots rare goal in win over Stars

Weber scored his second goal of the season in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Stars.

While it was nice to see Weber bulge the twine, we don't expect this to be the start of a trend. The 30-year-old blueliner spends all of his time playing on the the Preds' third defensive pairing, which means his scoring opportunities are few and far between. His career high in points (21) was recorded back in 2014 with the Canucks, and he's never finished in double digits since then.