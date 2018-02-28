Predators' Yannick Weber: Rare assist in blowout win

Weber recorded an assist in just 9:58 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Jets.

Now with just five points in 39 games this season, Weber just doesn't play enough to post the kind of numbers that would give him any degree of fantasy relevance. That said, Tuesday marked the 12th time in the past 13 games Weber has found himself in the lineup, but given his low minutes and third-pairing status, an offensive breakout is likely not on the horizon.