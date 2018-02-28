Predators' Yannick Weber: Rare assist in blowout win
Weber recorded an assist in just 9:58 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Jets.
Now with just five points in 39 games this season, Weber just doesn't play enough to post the kind of numbers that would give him any degree of fantasy relevance. That said, Tuesday marked the 12th time in the past 13 games Weber has found himself in the lineup, but given his low minutes and third-pairing status, an offensive breakout is likely not on the horizon.
More News
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Generating little offense on third pairing•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Inks extension Tuesday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Watches from press box Saturday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Back in action Monday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Gets on ice•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Facing 2-4 week absence•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...