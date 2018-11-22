Predators' Yannick Weber: Rare assist in Wednesday win
Weber snapped a four-game pointless stretch with an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.
Weber now has just four points on the season, and is averaging just 11:51 playing on the Preds' third defensive pairing. He plays every game, but he doesn't score enough -- or see enough ice time -- to make him fantasy-relevant in most formats.
