Predators' Yannick Weber: Rare assist in Wednesday's win

Weber snapped a four-game pointless stretch with an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Weber now has just four points on the season, and is averaging just 11:51 playing on the Preds' third defensive pairing. He plays every game, but he doesn't score enough -- or see enough ice time -- to make him fantasy relevant in most formats.

