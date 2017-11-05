Predators' Yannick Weber: Rare two-game point streak
Weber recorded an assist for the second straight game Saturday against the Kings.
While it's nice to see Weber starting to hit the scoresheet with some regularity, the fact remains he is still in a four-way battle with Matt Irwin, Anthony Bitetto and Samuel Girard for a spot on the Preds' third defensive pairing. For now, as long as he keeps putting points on the board, he is likely to remain in the lineup -- but that could change at a moment's notice.
