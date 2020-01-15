Predators' Yannick Weber: Registers rare assist
Weber picked up an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Weber earned the secondary helper on Colin Blackwell's first-period goal. The Swiss defenseman has just two helpers, 30 shots, 22 hits and 19 blocks in 26 games this season. He's seen a consistent role recently due to Ryan Ellis' upper-body injury suffered in the Winter Classic versus the Stars. That being said, Weber is unlikely to make enough of an impact to interest fantasy owners.
More News
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Riding pine•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Picks up first point of 2019-20•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Offense non-existent•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Watching from press box•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Still looking for first point•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Scratched Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.