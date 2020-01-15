Predators' Yannick Weber: Registers rare assist

Weber picked up an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Weber earned the secondary helper on Colin Blackwell's first-period goal. The Swiss defenseman has just two helpers, 30 shots, 22 hits and 19 blocks in 26 games this season. He's seen a consistent role recently due to Ryan Ellis' upper-body injury suffered in the Winter Classic versus the Stars. That being said, Weber is unlikely to make enough of an impact to interest fantasy owners.