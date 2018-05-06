Predators' Yannick Weber: Registers rare goal
Weber scored a goal in a 6-2 loss to the Jets on Saturday. The Jets lead the series 3-2.
The 29-year-old depth defenseman hadn't scored in 15 games, but he created his own offense by gaining the zone and then rifling a puck past Connor Hellebuyck in the second period. This was only Weber's second game back from an upper-body injury, and he's played in about 19 minutes in the two games combined. With that little amount of ice time, owners are better off searching for other blue line options.
