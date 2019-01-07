Predators' Yannick Weber: Remains on injured reserve

Weber (undisclosed) is not expected to return to the lineup against the Maple Leafs on Monday and is still on injured reserve.

Weber has been skating with the team, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site, but still hasn't been given the green light to resume playing. Even once cleared to play, the blueliner could struggle to break into the lineup over Matt Irwin or Dan Hamhuis.

