Predators' Yannick Weber: Remains on injured reserve
Weber (undisclosed) is not expected to return to the lineup against the Maple Leafs on Monday and is still on injured reserve.
Weber has been skating with the team, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site, but still hasn't been given the green light to resume playing. Even once cleared to play, the blueliner could struggle to break into the lineup over Matt Irwin or Dan Hamhuis.
More News
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Effectively ruled out Tuesday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Misses a.m. skate•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Multi-point showing not enough•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Rare assist in Wednesday's win•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Pots rare goal in win over Stars•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...